Four people arrested in connection with disappearance of journalist and partner
Police have arrested four people in connection with the disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.
Police have also changed it from a missing persons' case to one of kidnapping and carjacking.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said more charges such as house robbery and possession of stolen property are likely to be added.
According to the police, one of the people arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area.
Mathe confirmed the search is still on for the missing couple and for other suspects.
She said on Sunday a cross-provincial operation involving Gauteng and Mpumalanga police — led by deputy national commissioner of crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and acting provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi — had resulted in the questioning and subsequent arrests of the suspects.
Mathe said the first suspect arrested was, according to investigations, the last person seen in the company of the missing couple.
“The second, third and fourth suspects that have been arrested were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the missing journalist. Two VW Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized,” she said.
Mathe said one suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi magistrate's court on Tuesday while three others are expected to appear later in the week in the KwaMahlanga magistrate's court.
She said a multidisciplinary team including crime and counterintelligence, the cybercrime unit, organised crime detectives, serious and violent crimes detectives, the SAPS air wing, and SAPS drone pilots are among the units involved in the case.
