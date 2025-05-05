The government of national unity (GNU) has hit another stumbling block, with the ANC and DA disagreeing on various policies.
The most significant obstacle came in the form of a budget impasse, where the DA challenged the proposed VAT increase in court. This week, the DA is taking the Employment Equity Amendment Act to court.
The two biggest parties in the GNU have been at odds on several policies, including the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, Expropriation Act, National Health Insurance (NHI), and other key issues.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused the DA of hatred for transformation.
POLL | Should ANC oust DA from GNU and bring in smaller parties instead?
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA
Sunday Times reported ANC MPs have expressed frustration with the DA's actions, with some sources suggesting the ANC should oust the DA from the GNU and bring in smaller parties instead.
“Going to the courts to challenge the employment act is further proof that we cannot be in this coalition,” a source said.
“We told the SG this is the party that continues to undermine the government and it has done nothing to show they are willing to work with us.
“They have taken the NHI to court, we had to bend [sic] over to accommodate them with Bela, they have challenged the budget, what more proof does the leadership need? We want them out.”
