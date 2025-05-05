PSL GM Ace Ncobo, wife in court on fraud, money laundering charges

Premier Soccer League GM Aldrin Andile Baldwin “Ace” Ncobo and his wife Salomie Twaise Ncobo appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday to face three counts of fraud and money laundering.
The charges relate to a R15m donation for school construction projects in the Eastern Cape.
After a short bail application hearing, Ncobo, who is a former Fifa referee, was granted bail of R50,000 and his wife bail of R30,000. Their case was postponed until May 29 for further investigation.
“The state alleges that Ncobo and his wife embarked on a scheme to obtain monies from Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (PetroSA) in a fraudulent manner in favour of themselves, their family members and/or entities in which they had a vested interest,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.
PetroSA ran a corporate social investment (CSI) programme, which was responsible for administering and granting monetary donations to needy and disadvantaged schools, institutions or disaster management programmes.
During 2008, Gangatha Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape applied for a donation to build new classrooms, an administration block, ablution facilities, a science laboratory and computer laboratory — all with equipment and furniture included — and develop the sports field and erect a security fence.
PetroSA entered into an agreement to donate R13m to rebuild the school. The King’s Gangatha Building Trust, unregistered, was established to facilitate the funding and rebuilding of the school.
“Ncobo oversaw and managed the construction which started in November 2008 and completed in September 2009. The school never authorised him to act as its representative or appointed him as a project manager to oversee and manage the construction,” Ntabazalila said.
He said PetroSA appointed quantity surveyors to assess the value of the services rendered when allegations of irregularities and fraud within the CSI department surfaced. The inspection revealed that products used and the services rendered were of inferior quality and did not correspond with the amount of the donations made.
The costs amounted to R5.9m. It was established that it would cost PetroSA a further R398,363 to remedy the defects.
The state further alleges that Ncobo made several misrepresentations to PetroSA when the King’s Gangatha Building Trust and other supporting documentation were submitted to its offices to substantiate the application and approval for the donation.
In another project, Nqadu Pre-Grade R School approached PetroSA for a donation to build a new preschool during 2008. The application was finalised, and Ncobo’s wife was the contact person. PetroSA approved the request and paid R485,450 into a Great Kei bank account.
“Accused one informed the school principal that he was building the preschool with his own money. He oversaw the construction, but no furniture or educational equipment was delivered to the school. The board members appearing on the documentation submitted to PetroSA during the application for funding denied being board members and disputed signatures purported to be theirs.”
PetroSA lodged an internal investigation through its risk and compliance department, after discovering that its investment at the various schools and/or entities where the accused were involved did not yield the intended results.
“The money laundering charge relates to R15.19m being distributed to bank accounts of Gangatha Projects, Eseswe Projects, Aldrin Andile Baldwin Ncobo Charity Institute and Aldrin Andile Baldwin Development ILE PR.”
Ntabazalila said the Companies, and Intellectual Property Commission records revealed that Gangatha Projects was not a registered entity. Ace Ncobo Development ILE Projects CC was registered and the accused had a 100% interest in it. Eseswe Projects and Aldrin Andile Baldwin Ncobo Charity Institute were not registered entities.
PSL GM Ace Ncobo, wife in court on fraud, money laundering charges
Image: NPA Communictions.
