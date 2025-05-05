Pupils forced to wade across river after bridge washed away months ago
Scholar transport and several communities left cut off
Pupils in Debeza village, near Qumbu, have been forced to wade across the hazardous Chulunca River for the past three months after a bridge was washed away by floods...
