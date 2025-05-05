News

Veteran lawyer and activist to be honoured by Fort Hare at age 102

Mda Mda, Omar Badsha and Thandi Orleyn to receiver honorary doctorates for their commitment to justice and the arts

By LULAMILE FENI - 05 May 2025

At 102 years old, retired lawyer, educator, author and anti-apartheid activist Mda Mda will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Fort Hare, his alma mater...

