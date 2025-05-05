Veteran lawyer and activist to be honoured by Fort Hare at age 102
Mda Mda, Omar Badsha and Thandi Orleyn to receiver honorary doctorates for their commitment to justice and the arts
At 102 years old, retired lawyer, educator, author and anti-apartheid activist Mda Mda will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Fort Hare, his alma mater...
