KZN top cop worried about declining police numbers as population grows

Police work in KwaZulu-Natal over the past year is mostly “encouraging” but provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is worried about the long-term affect on public safety of a declining police force in light of a growing population.

Speaking on the state of policing in the province in Durban on Tuesday, Mkhwanazi pointed out that the police service had lost 893 members, 805 of whom were functional police officers and 88 support staff, in the past financial year for different reasons.

“Two hundred and twenty police officers left the service through retirement with pension, 240 resigned, 140 took early retirement, 116 passed on, with six meeting their untimely death in the line of duty,” he said.

“Out of the six, four were shot dead by criminals and two died in road accidents. One hundred and six police officers were dismissed for various acts of misconduct ranging from corruption to violation of the disciplinary code and bringing the organisation into disrepute.”