OFF TRACK | Behind the sad decline of Amalinda Nature Reserve
Housing developments, vandalism and poaching could be linked to missing original proclamation document
Game rangers have spoken out over the decline of the Amalinda Nature Reserve to vandalism, poaching, official wrangling and housing developments, and have called out the apparent disappearance of the reserve’s proclamation document...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.