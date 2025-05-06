Three of the dead in crash near Maqoma not yet identified
The provincial transport department has appealed to people whose relatives may have been travelling from Qonce to Cape Town on Saturday to come forward after a fatal head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie on the R63 near Maqoma...
