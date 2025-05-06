“I wanted to imagine what it would like to wear one of André’s shirts, so Law and Simone and Jacquemus brought that to life,” said Tyla on the Met Gala blue daffodil carpet.
Tyla honours Vogue’s André Leon Talley at Met Gala
Her ensemble stood out as a flawless interpretation of the occasion's dress code
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters
South African musician Tyla turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5 with a look that blended vintage glamour and contemporary tailoring.
The Joburg-born singer was invited by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour to be part of this year’s host committee for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Styled by “image architect” Law Roach — stylist for actress Zendaya — the award-winning “popiano princess” donned a custom Jacquemus ensemble that paid homage to the late fashion icon André Leon Talley.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
“I wanted to imagine what it would like to wear one of André’s shirts, so Law and Simone and Jacquemus brought that to life,” said Tyla on the Met Gala blue daffodil carpet.
When asked about her personal style, she added: “Literally, sweating all over the place, whatever I feel like on the day. I don’t know whether you can see but I’m carrying a little monocle with me.”
Tyla’s striking white off-the-shoulder gown featured hand-stitched dark-blue pinstripes and was complemented by a floor-length cape, reminiscent of Talley’s signature flowing robes.
Roach confirmed the inspiration via his Instagram stories, sharing a portrait of Talley in a papal-esque robe and buzzed blonde hair, elements echoed in Tyla’s look.
The Water singer’s transformation was further accentuated by her newly debuted blonde pixie cut, styled in voluminous pin curls, and makeup crafted by Pat McGrath.
McGrath’s work featured sultry smoky eyes in warm nudes and browns, paired with varied red lip tones, channelling 1920s Hollywood glamour.
Tyla accessorised with custom Pandora jewellery, including a unique six-carat heart pendant monocle, highlighting her role as a Pandora ambassador.
IN PICS | Stars shine in tailored looks at Met Ball celebration of black style
The 2025 Met Gala embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, celebrating black dandyism and African fashion. Tyla’s ensemble stood out as a flawless interpretation of the dress code, “Tailored for You,” blending cultural storytelling with sartorial artistry.
This appearance marks Tyla’s second at the Met Gala, following her unforgettable 2024 debut in a sand-textured Balmain gown. Her 2025 look honoured fashion history and showcased her evolution as a style icon.
