Woman arrested in connection with abduction of East London businessman

A 23 year-old Schornville woman is to appear before the Qonce magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the abduction of East London businessman Radley Toody, who escaped captivity in April.
Toody, 32, who runs EL Auto Centre in Chiselhurst, went missing on April 5 during a car stance show held at the Pirates Club in Qonce.
His VW Golf 7 GTI was later discovered burnt out next to the off-ramp near the Bhisho state houses.
He was found in a house in Phakamisa outside Qonce
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the kidnappers had allegedly forced Toody to transfer money on different occasions for two days.
On Tuesday, provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said an intelligence-driven investigation had led to a homestead where Toody was kept in Schornville.
He said members of the Hawks’ interim kidnapping task team had arrested a 23-year-old suspect who was positively linked with the kidnapping incident.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The woman was arrested on Monday.
“The suspect allegedly orchestrated and played a major role in the incident,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The victim was accosted, stabbed and forcefully put into the boot of the suspect’s vehicle.
“Thereafter, the victim's Volkswagen Golf 7 GTi was also hijacked and later recovered abandoned and burnt out at the Bhisho off-ramp near the N2.”
Mhlakuvana said the Hawks anticipated more arrests as the investigation was continuing.
Video footage which went viral on social media on the day he was found showed Toody in a wheelchair with members of his family taking photos.
His olive-brown cargo pants were covered in blood and his eyes were swollen.
In the clip, he thanked those who had prayed for him and said he was safe.
Another video clip shared a few hours earlier by the owner of Nates Car Sales in East London, Nathanael Padayachee, shows the pair seated in a car while Toody thanks Padayachee.
