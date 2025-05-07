News

Case against IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, co-accused postponed to July

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2025
IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, her nephew Ciniso and Phillip Roux face theft, fraud and money laundering charges totalling more than R1.2m. File photo
IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, her nephew Ciniso and Phillip Roux face theft, fraud and money laundering charges totalling more than R1.2m. File photo
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday postponed the case against Electoral Commission of South Africa commissioner Nomsa Masuku and her two co-accused to July 9.

The postponement followed representations made by co-accused Mark Phillip Roux and to allow time for consideration of his submissions.

Masuku, Roux and Ciniso Masuku face charges related to Nomsa Masuku's tenure at Standard Bank's social corporate investments programme, including allegations of transferring R800,000 to an implicated individual and awarding R400,000 in bursaries to ineligible recipients, including family and friends.

The charges include theft, fraud and money laundering totalling more than R1.2m. Bail for the accused has been extended until their next court appearance.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy | REUTERS