It’s often mom who models financial skills
Attitudes to handling money are learnt from knee-height and it can become great fun
Mother’s Day was once an opportunity for fathers to coach their kids in the art of spoiling their mothers, along the lines of breakfast in bed — along with pricey gifts like roses and chocolates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.