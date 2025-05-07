Two suspects killed in shoot-out with police

A shoot-out between police and a gang of suspected robbers left two dead and one wounded, while the others fled after a high-speed chase in Dutywa on Wednesday.
Police received information about a suspicious bakkie allegedly used in a robbery that occurred in Keiskammahoek in the early hours on Wednesday.
“Members attached to the specialised units were quickly activated, and on the N2 at Dutywa CBD, the members spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.
“A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police, which resulted in two suspects being fatally shot.
“During the search, police recovered a Toyota bakkie and a firearm.
“On further investigation, police gathered information which led them to the Ncandu locality near Dutywa, where they found one suspect with a gunshot wound [to] the leg.”
Another bakkie was recovered nearby.
The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.
“The injured suspect was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard,” Mawisa said.
“Police are still searching for the other suspects who escaped.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is urged to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
