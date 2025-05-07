The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Conclave in session as cardinals meet to elect new pope
The conclave is in session in Rome on Wednesday to vote in a new pope as successor to Pope Francis.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos