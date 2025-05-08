News

After years of neglect, dilapidated Greenville Hospital getting R400m upgrade

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 08 May 2025

After years of protests and complaints over the dire conditions at dilapidated Greenville Hospital in the rural area of Mbizana, the provincial health department is now rolling out a multi-phased development project to turn it into a state-of-the-art facility...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy | REUTERS