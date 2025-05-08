After years of neglect, dilapidated Greenville Hospital getting R400m upgrade
After years of protests and complaints over the dire conditions at dilapidated Greenville Hospital in the rural area of Mbizana, the provincial health department is now rolling out a multi-phased development project to turn it into a state-of-the-art facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.