News

AKA murder: court delay as defence lawyer is unavailable

By Mfundo Mkhize - 08 May 2025
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are on trial in connection with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. File image
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The pretrial conference for the five men linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been put on ice for now at the Durban high court.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested the postponement as defence advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is in Eswatini.

The court heard Mlotshwa would now represent all five accused.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, arrested in February last year in connection with the murders, again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

Music legend DJ Choc has died

Music legend DJ Choc has died at the age of 51.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

In February the five were served with high-court indictments.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.

The five face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

Presiding judge Jacqueline Henriques adjourned the matter to June 12.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave | REUTERS
LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound