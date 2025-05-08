News

Breakthrough in initiation school multiple shooting

Suspect in Ngqamakhwe attack arrested in Gqeberha after dramatic shootout with police

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 08 May 2025

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 42-year-old suspect in connection with a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of three brothers, two initiates and their traditional nurse at an initiation school in Ngqamakhwe in December 2023...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy | REUTERS