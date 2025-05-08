The distraught sister said on Sunday the family became concerned, as Banoyolo normally called and told them what she was doing over the weekend.
“It was very unlike Banoyolo to just lose communication with us like that.
“She was a loyal, respectful person who always listened to elders when she was being disciplined.
“When we tried calling her, the friend she went out with answered her phone. She told us that Banoyolo had called her, checking she arrived safely home.
“We [got hold of the phone and] managed to unlock Banoyolo’s phone. We called the number that she called the friend with, but couldn’t get hold of her.”
On Monday, Krakra decided to go to Qonce to see if she could find her sister.
“I spent hours in town walking about, hoping to find my sister. On Monday evening, I suggested to my grandmother that we asked people on social media platforms to post and help us to find Banoyolo.”
After doing this, there was an update on social media saying a body had been found near the drinking establishment on Sunday morning. It had been taken to the Bhisho state mortuary.
A heartbroken Krakra said: “We went to the mortuary on Wednesday and we can confirm it was indeed my younger sister, Banoyolo.
“She had a stab wound on her upper body and scratches on her neck.”
Krakra told the Dispatch the family was struggling to accept Banoyolo’s death.
“Our grandparents are not coping at all. It is difficult to accept Banoyolo’s death, she did not deserve to die like that.
“My sister was a loving person, who did not like to be involved in any trouble. We will miss her.”
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed a woman was found on Cambridge Street, Qonce, on May 4 with stab wounds to her upper body. Police had been alerted by a patrolling security officer.
“There are no arrests at this stage, the police investigation is continuing,” Gantana said.
Daily Dispatch
Distraught family demands answers after missing student found dead in mortuary
Image: Facebook
The Krakra family are demanding justice for their loved one, Banoyolo Krakra, 20, who went missing on Saturday, and who was found dead at the state mortuary on Wednesday.
The Lovedale Tvet College student was last seen with friends in Qonce before she disappeared.
She lived with her grandmother, three siblings, and a nephew. She was studying a NCV Level 2 Generic Management course.
After spending a week with her family, Krakra left her village near Ginsberg.
Her sister, Sibahle Krakra, said on April 28, Banoyolo received her NSFAS funds and bought some groceries for the family, and then left on Saturday for college.
“She went back to school in Qonce, because she wanted some groceries and basic essentials for herself.
“After she did her errands, she changed into a different outfit and went out with a friend to a drinking establishment in the CBD.”
The friend said Banoyolo complained about feeling hot and wanting some fresh air.
The friend accompanied her outside, but then went back in as she needed the bathroom.
Sibahle said: “When the friend went out again to check on Banoyolo, she couldn’t find her, and asked about her, but nobody saw anything. That was the last time she was seen.”
Butterworth teen dies after alleged rape and assault
The distraught sister said on Sunday the family became concerned, as Banoyolo normally called and told them what she was doing over the weekend.
“It was very unlike Banoyolo to just lose communication with us like that.
“She was a loyal, respectful person who always listened to elders when she was being disciplined.
“When we tried calling her, the friend she went out with answered her phone. She told us that Banoyolo had called her, checking she arrived safely home.
“We [got hold of the phone and] managed to unlock Banoyolo’s phone. We called the number that she called the friend with, but couldn’t get hold of her.”
On Monday, Krakra decided to go to Qonce to see if she could find her sister.
“I spent hours in town walking about, hoping to find my sister. On Monday evening, I suggested to my grandmother that we asked people on social media platforms to post and help us to find Banoyolo.”
After doing this, there was an update on social media saying a body had been found near the drinking establishment on Sunday morning. It had been taken to the Bhisho state mortuary.
A heartbroken Krakra said: “We went to the mortuary on Wednesday and we can confirm it was indeed my younger sister, Banoyolo.
“She had a stab wound on her upper body and scratches on her neck.”
Krakra told the Dispatch the family was struggling to accept Banoyolo’s death.
“Our grandparents are not coping at all. It is difficult to accept Banoyolo’s death, she did not deserve to die like that.
“My sister was a loving person, who did not like to be involved in any trouble. We will miss her.”
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed a woman was found on Cambridge Street, Qonce, on May 4 with stab wounds to her upper body. Police had been alerted by a patrolling security officer.
“There are no arrests at this stage, the police investigation is continuing,” Gantana said.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos