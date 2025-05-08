Nondwayi said the hospital’s CEO confirmed that there were no records of such a client.
Eastern Cape man, 41, jailed for trying to defraud Sassa
Image: South African Government via Twitter
Social grant fraudster Anele Gxumeka, 41, was sentenced to six months’ direct imprisonment on charges of fraud by the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday.
According to South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) provincial spokesperson Tabisa Nondwayi, the sentence stemmed from an incident in February 2023 when Gxumeka visited Sassa offices in Lusikisiki for a medical assessment after securing an appointment with a doctor.
“On that day, customer care officials conducting queue walks noted discrepancies in the details of the accused’s medical document,” Nondwayi said.
“Specifically, the gender listed on the card did not match that in the identity document and the age reflected in the submitted document also contradicted that on the card.”
The discrepancies were further confirmed by the attending doctor, who contacted the Holy Cross Hospital where the accused claimed to have been examined.
