Matriculants in the Eastern Cape have secured a 87.5% pass rate in the first quarter of 2025, falling just below the 88% target for the final term.
This was revealed by provincial education MEC Fundile Gade during the department’s first quarter performance media briefing at the Mandla Makhuphula Institute in Stirling, East London, on Thursday.
Gade said that while it was too early to make any predictions, this was a good improvement over the 84.98% pass rate that the 2024 matric class achieved in the last quarter.
The province secured eighth spot in the provincial rankings.
Gade revealed they had registered the highest number of grade 12 candidates since 1994, with 111,180 pupils having written term 1 assessments.
Of these, 97,350 pupils passed, resulting in an 87.5% pass rate.
Eastern Cape matrics just miss 88% pass target in first quarter
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Four districts are said to have showed a performance at 90% and above, including OR Tambo Coastal which is one of the high enrolment districts.
“This is an improvement in the 2025 term 1 performance compared to term 1 performance of 2023 and 2024 academic years respectively.
“At this level, the 2025 grade 12 cohort has achieved the highest pass rate ever recorded in the province.”
Gade said the department had set a target of 85% in 2024.
“To continue this upward trajectory, once again, we are setting a target of 88% for 2025.
“In this, we considered several factors, including average pass rate of the last three years, and thereby setting up an annual 3.5% average increase as a normative consideration.”
He further revealed that the department has established a “Know your leaner” concept to monitor the progress of individual pupils whether they have passed or failed.
“We will continue to provide a Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy (LAIS) Framework that will sustain and support the 88% target that we set for 2025.
“The framework includes expanded learner support interventions which mean the sharing of study guides, ATPs and Exam Guidelines, Study Tips, Self-Study Guides and Revision Booklets,” he said.
Daily Dispatch
