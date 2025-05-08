News

Families shocked by body mix-up at funeral parlour

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 08 May 2025

An East London family was horrified to find the wrong body when they went to view their loved one at the mortuary...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound
In Congo, M23 rebels' latest fight is to revive the economy | REUTERS