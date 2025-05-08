Media organisations shocked at murder of journalist and partner

The African Media and Communicators Forum and the National Press Club have expressed shock, disbelief and sadness over the deaths of journalist Sibusiso “Aserie” Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

The couple’s remains were found on Thursday morning in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The media organisations said the forensic team positively identified the remains and confirmed that Ndlovu and Mdhluli were murdered and dumped in a field in the KwaMhlanga area. The couple had been missing since February 18.

The media fraternity had joined hands in calling for communities and law enforcement agencies to find the couple.

After the formation of a task team, more resources were allocated, leading to a breakthrough in the case. This resulted in the arrest of five suspects, three of whom appeared in court on Wednesday.

“I am terribly sad. We held out hope that despite the number of days the couple had been missing, they would still be found alive. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of our brother and sister,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chair of the communicators forum.