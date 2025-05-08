Mengo texted colleague about receiving explicit images from ‘elderly’ judge
A Gqeberha high court secretary said on Thursday that she had asked high court judge Bantubonke Tokota if he was the elderly judge allegedly sending disturbing sexual images to her colleague Andiswa Mengo...
