Police arrest two robbery syndicate suspects, recover vehicles in East London

Police have arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 35, allegedly linked to a syndicate involved in a spate of incidents — including theft, hijacking, house and cash-in-transit robberies — in an intelligence-driven operation in East London.
Four reported stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation.
The syndicate is believed to be linked to cases in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Crime intelligence and specialised units tracked down the suspects.
“The suspects are allegedly conducting their meetings in one of the business places in East London,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sipholazi Mawisa said.
“Police spotted one of their vehicles [a Toyota Starlet] at Amalinda Main Road and upon checking the vehicle, they discovered that it was stolen at Khayelitsha in June 2024.
“The suspect, 32, was arrested immediately.”
Further investigations led to the arrest of the second suspect, 35, after he was found in possession of a stolen Toyota Verso, reported stolen in Muizenberg in February 2025.
“They also recovered two other stolen vehicles [a VW Polo and Nissan NP200] that were reported stolen in Berea and Rondebosch in 2023 and 2024,” Mawisa said.
“All these stolen vehicles were confiscated by police.”
During the search, police recovered ammunition and a pellet gun resembling a regulated firearm.
The suspects are due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.
Daily Dispatch
