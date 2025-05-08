‘This is unacceptable and spineless’: Malema after he was denied UK visa

“This is nothing more than an expression of bureaucratic process being used to suppress political dissent and to ban the voices of the EFF from building global solidarity against Western imperialism,” spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed frustration after being denied a visa to visit the UK where he was to have addressed students at Cambridge University.
Malema was invited by the African Society of Cambridge University to speak at its 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference.
Taking to X, Malema said he was at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when he received a letter four hours before his departure informing him he had been denied a visa.
“The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification. It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective,” he said. “This is unacceptable and spineless.”
His party has condemned the decision.
“This is nothing more than an expression of bureaucratic process being used to suppress political dissent and to ban the voices of the EFF from building global solidarity against Western imperialism,” spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
“The EFF is well aware that this is a reflection of the attitude of imperialism against the commander in chief and the EFF, who has been a strong and critical voice against the UK for its role in the atrocities of colonialism, particularly the role of the British monarchy in the slave trade, its role in the sustaining of the genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel and the continued resistance by Britain regarding the paying of reparations to victims of colonial conquest.
“This bureaucratic ban is a response to the condemnation by the CIC of bloodthirsty murderers such as former British prime minister Tony Blair, who destroyed Iraq under the guise of looking for non-existent weapons of mass destruction.
“The banning of the president of the EFF is a reflection of the continued control of the political process in the UK by the British monarchy, who clearly remain aggrieved by the EFF's posture following the death of their Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. As the EFF we want to reaffirm our statement on the death of Elizabeth Mary Windsor and remind the bureaucracy in the UK that their monarchy still owes the world a huge debt for the crimes they committed against humanity through colonialism.”
The party said Malema's plan was to also visit the late queen's grave to confirm that she has indeed died so that “our people can find justice and peace through her departure”.
Meanwhile, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has welcomed the visa denial, citing Malema's “Kill the Boer” chant as a reason for international governments taking action against him.
“Great news. This is only the beginning. AfriForum is intensifying its international campaign, calling on the global community to take punitive action against Malema for inciting violence against Afrikaners and farmers with the 'Kill the Boer' chant.”
The lobby group has been in a long-standing battle with the EFF over the song, arguing that it constitutes hate speech and should be prohibited. However, the courts have consistently ruled in favour of the EFF.
“South African courts have failed to protect Afrikaners from calls for violence against them, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to condemn the hateful chant. To ensure that Malema cannot act with impunity, international intervention is now necessary.”
