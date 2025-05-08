News

WATCH | Funeral service of constable Boipelo Senogelo

By TimesLIVE - 08 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Const Boipelo Senogelo's funeral takes place in Bloemfontein at the Anglican Church on Thursday.

She died alongside two of her colleagues — constables Cebekhulu Linda and Keabetswe Buys.

The bodies of the three police constables were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week after they went missing while travelling to Limpopo for their deployment. They were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1.

