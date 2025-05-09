Former Eastern Cape cop gets 20 years for raping teen at police station

A disgraced Eastern Cape cop who raped a 17-year-old inside a police station in August 2022 was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment on Friday.
Former Sergeant Thembinkosi Gqeku, 50, was found guilty by the Qumrha regional court this week.
Gqeku raped the victim inside the detectives' office at Kei Mouth police station.
His sentence was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
He previously instituted a R3.5m civil lawsuit against the NPA for malicious prosecution after the initial withdrawal of the matter.
“The withdrawal was necessitated by the complainant's inability to express herself well during consultation with the prosecution due to trauma,” Tyali said.
“She had to undergo psychological and clinical therapy before the matter could be re-enrolled.”
He said on the day of the incident, Gqeku, who was on duty driving a state vehicle, picked up the victim from a nearby shop in the sleepy town.
“He took her under the pretence that he was to take an additional statement from her for a domestic violence case she had opened against her ex-boyfriend,” Tyali said.
“Once inside the office, Gqeku closed the door and proceeded to rape the petite victim on top of the table.
“The young woman managed to fight back, injured him on the head using an empty bottle and ran to the charge office screaming.
“She identified the alleged perpetrator, but regrettably, his on-duty colleagues, including the then-acting station commander, failed to effect an arrest.
“One officer reportedly mocked the victim, asking if she was high on drugs again.
“He was only arrested 10 days later by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).”
Tyali said during the trial, Gqeku pleaded not guilty, claiming to have been a victim of assault by the victim, who was on drugs.
However, senior public prosecutor Thango Pangalela led the evidence of the complainant, one police officer who was on duty and a medical professional from the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).
Through skilful cross-examination, the state managed to disprove the accused's version.
The medical report submitted by the state also excluded the use of drugs by the complainant.
Delivering sentence, magistrate Joseph Govuza agreed with the state that the aggravating circumstances were insurmountable, given that Gqeku used a state vehicle, took the victim to the police station and raped her in an office while there were other people inside the police station.
Additionally, the young defenceless victim, who was the same age as Gqeku's son, had gone to the police station where she believed it was the safest place to be.
Gqeku has since quit the police service and had been working as a security guard until his conviction.
In the victim impact statement, prepared by court preparation officer Vuyelwa Beyaphi, the victim stated that she now hates the police and cannot even withstand their sight.
“The state asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment by adding five more years because Gqeku had brought the whole criminal justice system into disrepute,” Tyali said.
“The court agreed and concluded that he was an unrepentant and unremorseful person whose conduct on the day was extremely outrageous.”
The family of the survivor told the Dispatch that they are relieved that justice has been served and that it will now help their daughter find closure.
“It feels good that we finally received justice,” a relative said.
“She is happy because, for the longest time, she was short-tempered and isolated.
“Now that justice has been served, it will bring her closure.”
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecuting team and investigators for their work in securing justice for the victim.
