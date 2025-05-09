How medico-legal claims are crippling Eastern Cape municipalities
Ailing provincial health department owed a staggering R269m to municipalities in January, hampering operations and service delivery
Rising medico-legal claims against the ailing Eastern Cape health department and year-on-year accruals are creating cash flow challenges that are crippling operations and affecting service delivery in many municipalities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.