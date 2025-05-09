Mthatha high court admin officials allegedly demanding bribes from attorneys
The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has remained mum on allegations that administrative officials in the Mthatha high court demand bribes of up to R15,000 from attorneys to perform routine but critical work in civil cases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.