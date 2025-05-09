The takedown of five alleged car thieves near a Tshwane military base has been confirmed by the SANDF.
Videos of the soldiers, some armed with rifles and one still wearing pyjamas, confronting the suspects and telling them to lie down on the ground went viral on social media this week.
The SANDF said the suspects “are believed to be involved in a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments”.
“The suspects were caught using the vicinity of Tek Base as a sanctuary for their illegal operations.”
The soldiers had on Sunday acted on intelligence information and reports from military police personnel, the SANDF said.
“A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen was discovered near the Engineering Formation. The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base along with the co-ordination between SAPS and the military police led to the arrest of five males. These suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with falsified licence discs, raising further suspicions of an organised illegal vehicle syndicate.
“The suspects, identified as residents of Mamelodi, were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton and detained. The vehicles have been impounded for further forensic investigation.”
The SANDF said military bases are secure and protected zones.
“Any civilian found within or near military facilities engaging in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law. There is a zero tolerance for unlawful activity within our military bases. The SANDF remains committed to upholding law, order and the protection of both state and civilian property. Our bases are sanctuaries of national security, not safe harbours for criminals.”
TimesLIVE
Soldiers catch car thieves: SANDF says zero tolerance for crime near its bases
Image: SANDF
The takedown of five alleged car thieves near a Tshwane military base has been confirmed by the SANDF.
Videos of the soldiers, some armed with rifles and one still wearing pyjamas, confronting the suspects and telling them to lie down on the ground went viral on social media this week.
The SANDF said the suspects “are believed to be involved in a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments”.
“The suspects were caught using the vicinity of Tek Base as a sanctuary for their illegal operations.”
The soldiers had on Sunday acted on intelligence information and reports from military police personnel, the SANDF said.
“A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen was discovered near the Engineering Formation. The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base along with the co-ordination between SAPS and the military police led to the arrest of five males. These suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with falsified licence discs, raising further suspicions of an organised illegal vehicle syndicate.
“The suspects, identified as residents of Mamelodi, were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton and detained. The vehicles have been impounded for further forensic investigation.”
The SANDF said military bases are secure and protected zones.
“Any civilian found within or near military facilities engaging in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law. There is a zero tolerance for unlawful activity within our military bases. The SANDF remains committed to upholding law, order and the protection of both state and civilian property. Our bases are sanctuaries of national security, not safe harbours for criminals.”
TimesLIVE
Police arrest two robbery syndicate suspects, recover vehicles in East London
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos