Controversial televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso was arrested in East London on Saturday morning. He is accused of contravening the immigration act.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said Omotoso was due to appear before the East London magistrates' court on Monday.
The 63-year-old Leader of Jesus Dominion International Church was found not guilty of 32 charges, including rape and human trafficking, in April.
Judge Irma Schoeman found Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, not guilty on technical grounds as the state had not adequately cross-examined the accused and the former prosecutors in the case had behaved improperly.
The immigration inspectorate of the department of home affairs, together with the police the made the arrest.
In April the Dispatch reported that BCM mayor Princess Faku had decided to block Omotoso from visiting the metro this month despite legal expert saying she could not carry it through.
The decision had garnered support from religious leaders and traditional, political and non-profit organisations.
Televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso arrested in East London
Image: Supplied
Faku’s decision to bar Omotoso ‘crusade’ welcomed, but could face legal issues
The Dr WB Rubusana Regional Chaplaincy also supported the mayor’s decision.
Regional chaplain Pam Daweti said religious leaders stood in solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence and femicide and unequivocally condemned abuse and exploitation.
“Given the recent release of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who has faced allegations of serious crimes, including rape and human trafficking, we express our deep concern about his potential crusade in our area.
“While acknowledging the legal technicalities which led to his release, we cannot ignore the gravity of the accusations against him.
“In light of this, we respectfully, yet firmly, state that Pastor Omotoso’s presence in our municipality for a crusade would be unwelcome.”
