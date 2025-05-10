News

Three children and driver die as bakkie crashes on the N2 near Gonubie

By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 10 May 2025
Four people died on the N2 between Gonubie and Beacon Bay
Image: ALAN EASON

Four people died in a fatal accident on Saturday evening on the N2 between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. It is believed that they were coming from a soccer match when their vehicle lost control.

An official said they were going towards Gonubie when the car lost control and veered across the N2.

East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala confirmed the accident.

‼️ALERT‼️ CAUTION : The N2 road towards Beacon Bay is partially closed. This is due to a fatal accident where a...

Posted by Daily Dispatch on Saturday, May 10, 2025

"Three children and driver died on the scene between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. Others had to be rushed to the hospital," she said.

A bystander said no forensic vans are on the scene. He said they are allowing vehicles going to town to drive along the grassy centre of the N2 to get traffic flowing.

