Four people died in a fatal accident on Saturday evening on the N2 between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. It is believed that they were coming from a soccer match when their vehicle lost control.
An official said they were going towards Gonubie when the car lost control and veered across the N2.
East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala confirmed the accident.
Three children and driver die as bakkie crashes on the N2 near Gonubie
Image: ALAN EASON
Four people died in a fatal accident on Saturday evening on the N2 between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. It is believed that they were coming from a soccer match when their vehicle lost control.
An official said they were going towards Gonubie when the car lost control and veered across the N2.
East London police spokesperson captain Hazel Mqala confirmed the accident.
"Three children and driver died on the scene between Beacon Bay and Gonubie. Others had to be rushed to the hospital," she said.
A bystander said no forensic vans are on the scene. He said they are allowing vehicles going to town to drive along the grassy centre of the N2 to get traffic flowing.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos