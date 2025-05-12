News

190 years on, Hintsa remembered for his legendary leadership in the face of death

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 12 May 2025

Monday marks 190 years since  the legendary amaXhosa monarch, King Hintsa, was assassinated by British troops on his land on the banks of Nqabarha, not far from where the Nqadu Great Place, the present amaXhosa kingdom headquarters, are located near Willowvale...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS