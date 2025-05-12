Chief justice to visit Mthatha court over bribery allegations
Investigation launched to examine claims that some administrative officials demand payoffs from attorneys before performing routine tasks
Chief justice Mandisa Maya will visit the Mthatha high court on Tuesday in the wake of allegations that some of the court’s administrative officials demand bribes from attorneys of up to R15,000 before processing civil cases before the court...
