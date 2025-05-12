Community comes together to repair damaged bridge
Residents contribute financially, with labour, or through skills
The Vonqo community in Dutywa took it upon themselves to repair their 85-year-old, storm-damaged bridge. The only route connecting them to essential services and built in 1940, the bridge links more than 10 villages to the nearest clinic and town, but has never been upgraded...
