News

WATCH | Crowd gathers as Timothy Omotoso returns to court

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso is making his first appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS