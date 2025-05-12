News

WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge continues

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Monday.

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

