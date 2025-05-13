'Afrikaans refugees' are still South African citizens: immigration lawyer

The 49 South African refugees who left the country for the US cannot be deprived of their South African citizenship, an immigration lawyer says.

As the group arrived in the US on Monday, an immigration lawyer, Chris Watters, said they could not have it both ways, meaning they could not use the South African embassy's services while in the US.

“By definition, they are fleeing because they cannot get protection from the South African government (or the government refuses to give them protection) in respect of the serious harm they face in South Africa.”

“They cannot have it both ways,” he said, adding that leaving the country also meant that they could not travel on their South African passports as that would be invoking the protection of the South African government, should they need consular assistance.

Watters said, realistically, there was no way of knowing what arguments and/or evidence each of the applicants had put to the US authorities to justify claims that they had “fled” the country because they feared persecution and serious harm in South Africa on account of their race, ethnicity, or political opinion if they had to return.