“They ensued with a search. Not only did the members find the cash but also a bag with bank cards belonging to various people,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
“The occupants of the residence were unable to provide a valid reason for possessing the items and the 38-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected stolen property and conspiracy to commit cybercrime.”
The suspect, a foreigner, is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.
“Detectives attached to the provincial organised crime, commercial unit, will investigate the case and might add more charges as the investigation unfolds,” added Van Wyk.
Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag
Image: SAPS
