Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag

By TIMESLIVE - 13 May 2025
A bag packed with local and foreign currency was seized by police.
Image: SAPS

Cape Town police arrested a man in the early hours of Tuesday with more than R1m in local and foreign currency, a large number of bank cards and several cellphones.

Members of the provincial operational command centre raided a property in Table View, acting on information about suspected drug dealing.

The bag which was seized also contained numerous phones and bank cards.
Image: SAPS

“They ensued with a search. Not only did the members find the cash but also a bag with bank cards belonging to various people,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

The occupants of the residence were unable to provide a valid reason for possessing the items and the 38-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected stolen property and conspiracy to commit cybercrime.”

The suspect, a foreigner, is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.

Detectives attached to the provincial organised crime, commercial unit, will investigate the case and might add more charges as the investigation unfolds,” added Van Wyk. 

