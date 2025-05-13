CCTV footage key to Mbenenge conduct tribunal hearing never saved
Crucial CCTV Mthatha high court footage of the day on which high court secretary Andiswa Mengo has alleged was likely the day Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge had called her into his chambers with “bulging” pants appears not to have been saved...
