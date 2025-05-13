Investigator believes Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train

One of the lead investigators into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has slammed the train driver and his crew for interfering with a crime scene.

W/O Sunette Nel told the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday that it was wrong for a goods train driver, Stephanus Lategan, and his crew to remove Luthuli's body from a railway track after they stopped the train.

Luthuli died in 1967, after he was officially hit by a train, a version his family is disputing.

“I do not know what informed them to remove the body because what they did was interference with a crime scene,” she said.

Prosecutor Siyabonga Ngcobo asked Nel about her thoughts on why Lategan and his staff members moved Luthuli's body. Nel said she would not know why they moved it.

Ngcobo asked her what her response would be on a theory that Lategan and his crew were trying to cover up something by moving the body. Nel refused to be drawn, saying she would not like to comment on cover-up allegations.

But in her evidence, Nel concluded that Luthuli had been assaulted and that his body was taken to the railway line.