One teaspoon too far: why 5g of salt is the limit your body can handle

Many of us reach for the salt shaker without a second thought, but health experts are sounding the alarm.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the recommended daily limit for sodium is less than 2,300 milligrams — just one teaspoon (5g) of salt. Yet most South Africans exceed this amount, often without realising it.



Cari Erasmus, a registered dietitian from the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA (HSFSA) says we should monitor our salt intake.

“Monitoring your salt intake is crucial to managing sodium levels and maintaining overall health. Too much salt can have detrimental health effects over time, making mindful consumption essential,” said Erasmus.

Erasmus adds that measuring exactly 5g of salt is challenging, especially when so many processed and packaged foods are already high in sodium.



“As a practical approach, it's best to be on the side of caution and use less salt when cooking, gradually adjusting to taste. Try the 'salt later' method whereby you add a small amount towards the end of cooking or at the table and always taste your food before adding more,” she advised.