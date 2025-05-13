Prince Yolisa Sigcau crowned king
Move could bring stability and development in Eastern Mpondoland, but not all are happy
The AmaMpondo royal succession row has reached a significant milestone with Prince Yolisa Sigcau, the eldest son of late King Tyelovuyo Zanozuko Sigcau, ascending to the throne as permanent king...
