Security guard triumphs over adversity to graduate at 34
Nokubonga Masango had to put off schooling for two years after falling pregnant
Walking the graduation stage has always been a dream for former security guard Nokubonga Masango, but the road to achieving this dream was not an easy one...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.