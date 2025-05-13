News

Traffic, schools and businesses affected by protests

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 13 May 2025

Several outbreaks of protest action during the course of Monday around Beacon Bay’s Nompumelelo Township not only caused chaos and disruption to traffic, but also affected operations at nearby schools and businesses. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Breast-milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies | REUTERS
LIVE: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks ahead of 'Immigration White Paper' ...