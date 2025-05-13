News

Will Putin attend Ukraine peace talks in Turkey? Kremlin declines comment

By Dmitry Antonov - 13 May 2025
Russia is not ready to announce whether President Vladimir Putin will attend peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Image: Sergey Bobylev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via REUTERS

Russia will announce who is attending proposed peace talks in Turkey on ending the war in Ukraine when President Vladimir Putin sees fit to do so, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, declining to say at this stage whether Putin will attend himself.

Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine and, after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept, Zelensky said he would go but Putin should also attend in person.

“The Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the talks and Zelensky's demand that Putin attend.

“We are not going to comment any more yet.”

When asked directly who would represent Russia at the talks, Peskov said: “As soon as the president sees fit, we will announce it.”

Reuters

