Russia will announce who is attending proposed peace talks in Turkey on ending the war in Ukraine when President Vladimir Putin sees fit to do so, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, declining to say at this stage whether Putin will attend himself.
Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine and, after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept, Zelensky said he would go but Putin should also attend in person.
“The Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the talks and Zelensky's demand that Putin attend.
“We are not going to comment any more yet.”
When asked directly who would represent Russia at the talks, Peskov said: “As soon as the president sees fit, we will announce it.”
Reuters
Will Putin attend Ukraine peace talks in Turkey? Kremlin declines comment
Image: Sergey Bobylev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via REUTERS
