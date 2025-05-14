News

Company hits back after being flagged for contract irregularities

SIU report tabled in council on temporary homes project ‘littered with inaccuracies’

By ASANDA NINI - 14 May 2025

One of two companies implicated by the Special Investigating Unit in alleged wrongdoing involving the provision  of temporary homes in East London during Covid-19 has broken its silence. ..

