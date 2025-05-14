An East London medical doctor has been fined R500,000 for contravening the Tax Administration Act.
Kurunalingam Chetty, 54, was sentenced by the East London regional court on Tuesday.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Chetty intentionally under-declared his income to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) between 2015 and 2018.
“Sars picked up discrepancies during auditing and lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
The investigation revealed that Sars lost out on more than R1.8m.
Chetty was arrested in 2023 and granted R10,000 bail on the same day.
In addition to the fine, Chetty was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit fraud, theft or tax evasion during that period.
He must pay R50,000 immediately and R450,000 in instalments over 18 months.
Daily Dispatch
East London doctor fined for tax evasion
Image: 123RF
An East London medical doctor has been fined R500,000 for contravening the Tax Administration Act.
Kurunalingam Chetty, 54, was sentenced by the East London regional court on Tuesday.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Chetty intentionally under-declared his income to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) between 2015 and 2018.
“Sars picked up discrepancies during auditing and lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
The investigation revealed that Sars lost out on more than R1.8m.
Chetty was arrested in 2023 and granted R10,000 bail on the same day.
In addition to the fine, Chetty was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit fraud, theft or tax evasion during that period.
He must pay R50,000 immediately and R450,000 in instalments over 18 months.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos