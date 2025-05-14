Education activist Makaneta urges universities to rein in graduation stage ‘chaos’

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has sparked debate after urging South African universities to reconsider how cultural celebrations are conducted during graduation ceremonies, warning some practices are veering into “chaos”.
Makaneta's comments follow instances of graduates bringing traditional weapons such as knobkerries and assegais on stage, often incorporating them into elaborate celebratory dances.
While acknowledging the deep cultural roots of such expressions, Makaneta said the trend could pose a risk to the safety and dignity of the event.
“As we celebrate the achievements of graduates it is essential to reflect on the conduct of waving knobkerries and assegais at graduation ceremonies,” he said.
“While we understand the importance of cultural expression and celebration, we cannot ignore the concerns raised by the presence of these objects on stage.”
Graduation ceremonies across the country have become increasingly lively, with cheering families, singing and traditional dancing now a familiar feature. Makaneta warned that certain actions could disrupt proceedings and make others feel unsafe.
“Waving knobkerries and assegais can be perceived as intimidating or threatening and it is our responsibility to ensure everyone feels safe and respected.”
He emphasised that these traditional items could lead to “unnecessary disruptions and delays”, affecting the ceremony's flow and the experience of others in attendance.
“We encourage graduates to rather use their traditional weapons in the comfort of their homes where they will have plenty of time instead of delaying others on a graduation stage.”
Though Makaneta stressed cultural pride remains an integral part of South African identity, he drew a line between celebration and disorder.
“We love African celebration but some of the things we see on the graduation stage are no longer celebration but chaos,” he said.
“Graduation should be a sacred moment. Graduates should be encouraged to respect the stage and respect others waiting for their names to be called.”
Makaneta appealed to universities to develop clear guidelines that uphold cultural expression while ensuring the safety and dignity of graduation ceremonies.
“Traditional dancers must also respect the families who have travelled long distances to witness the graduation ceremony of their child. Let us not turn beautiful moments into disasters.”
