Elderly sisters shot dead in home near Dikeni

Two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 85, were shot dead in their home in Upper Ncerha outside Dikeni in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the women were ambushed while they slept.
“On arrival, police found their bodies with gunshot wounds … and they both died at the scene,” Mawisa said.
The provincial SAPS management condemned the incident.
Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso has given the investigating team a directive to spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible are brought to book.
“Violence against women, children and the elderly is unacceptable,” Kupiso said.
“The SAPS is committed to protecting the vulnerable members of society from the scourge of gender-based violence.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Nolusindiso Dywili on 079-520-3380 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
